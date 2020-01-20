Search

Advanced search

TalkSPORT broadcaster WILL get Teemu Pukki tattoo on his bum

PUBLISHED: 15:54 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 20 January 2020

Former Mustard TV presenter Jake Watson vowed to get a tattoo on his backside if Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Former Mustard TV presenter Jake Watson vowed to get a tattoo on his backside if Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Archant Norfolk 2016

When making sporting predictions you must always be prepared to be proven wrong, but one presenter has hit a particularly bum note with one call this season.

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, Watson vowed to go through with getting inked. Picture: ARCHANT.Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, Watson vowed to go through with getting inked. Picture: ARCHANT.

Before the beginning of the campaign, talkSPORT broadcaster Jake Watson said he did not believe that Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki would score 10 goals in the Premier League - despite his 30-strike haul in the Championship the previous year.

He told supporters at Carrow Road: "If Pukki gets 10 Premier League goals next season, I shall get a tattoo of him on my right bum cheek. I've said it now on camera, it's there. God, that was a mistake wasn't it?"

But his Pukki prediction was wrong, as the Finn got into double figures by netting a penalty, which turned out to be the only goal of the game in the Canaries' home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Watson - a Leicester City fan - joked about the promise on Twitter after the goal went in, saying: "Right... who wants to do the honours?"

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring his tenth Premier League goal of the season against Bournemouth. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring his tenth Premier League goal of the season against Bournemouth. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

He also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother, who declared that she had "looked at the small print" and found that "it has to be a proper goal for it to count, not a penalty".

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, he vowed to go through with getting inked - this will be his first tattoo.

You may also want to watch:

However, despite the protests of others, including Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and former Wolves midfielder Jamie O'Hara, he refused to entertain the idea of having the Finn's face permanently placed on his backside.

Instead, he said that he would have #PukkiParty inked.

He said: "As stupid as what I said was, my one saving grace was that I didn't actually specify what I'd get on my bum.

"I think because I'm being such a good sport and actually getting it done, I do retain some kind of control over what I get.

"I'm conscious of the fact that my bum is going to be on show, it's going to be filmed and it's going to hurt.

"I want it to be done as quickly as possible so drawing someone's face or colouring in - I'm just not going to allow it.

"If I said that I would get his face then I would, but luckily for me I didn't."

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

City Younes deal wide of the mark

Napoli wide player Amin Younes has been linked with a loan move to Norwich City Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Drivers to be targeted in two-week speed campaign

Laser speed gun's view of motorists on the A47 dual carriageway Acle bypass. Photo: Bill Smith

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists