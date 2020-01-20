TalkSPORT broadcaster WILL get Teemu Pukki tattoo on his bum

Former Mustard TV presenter Jake Watson vowed to get a tattoo on his backside if Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2016

When making sporting predictions you must always be prepared to be proven wrong, but one presenter has hit a particularly bum note with one call this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, Watson vowed to go through with getting inked. Picture: ARCHANT. Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, Watson vowed to go through with getting inked. Picture: ARCHANT.

Before the beginning of the campaign, talkSPORT broadcaster Jake Watson said he did not believe that Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki would score 10 goals in the Premier League - despite his 30-strike haul in the Championship the previous year.

He told supporters at Carrow Road: "If Pukki gets 10 Premier League goals next season, I shall get a tattoo of him on my right bum cheek. I've said it now on camera, it's there. God, that was a mistake wasn't it?"

But his Pukki prediction was wrong, as the Finn got into double figures by netting a penalty, which turned out to be the only goal of the game in the Canaries' home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Watson - a Leicester City fan - joked about the promise on Twitter after the goal went in, saying: "Right... who wants to do the honours?"

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring his tenth Premier League goal of the season against Bournemouth. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring his tenth Premier League goal of the season against Bournemouth. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

He also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother, who declared that she had "looked at the small print" and found that "it has to be a proper goal for it to count, not a penalty".

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, he vowed to go through with getting inked - this will be his first tattoo.

You may also want to watch:

However, despite the protests of others, including Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and former Wolves midfielder Jamie O'Hara, he refused to entertain the idea of having the Finn's face permanently placed on his backside.

"I made a bet that's come back to bite me on the bum... literally."



"I said if Pukki got 10 PL goals for #NCFC this season I'd get him tattoed on my backside." ‍♂️@JakeWatson_TV's regretting a bet he made at the start of the season!



The @talkSPORT2 host explains all! pic.twitter.com/rVuhEYm4rk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 20, 2020

Instead, he said that he would have #PukkiParty inked.

He said: "As stupid as what I said was, my one saving grace was that I didn't actually specify what I'd get on my bum.

"I think because I'm being such a good sport and actually getting it done, I do retain some kind of control over what I get.

"I'm conscious of the fact that my bum is going to be on show, it's going to be filmed and it's going to hurt.

"I want it to be done as quickly as possible so drawing someone's face or colouring in - I'm just not going to allow it.

"If I said that I would get his face then I would, but luckily for me I didn't."