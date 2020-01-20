TalkSPORT broadcaster WILL get Teemu Pukki tattoo on his bum
PUBLISHED: 15:54 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 20 January 2020
Archant Norfolk 2016
When making sporting predictions you must always be prepared to be proven wrong, but one presenter has hit a particularly bum note with one call this season.
Before the beginning of the campaign, talkSPORT broadcaster Jake Watson said he did not believe that Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki would score 10 goals in the Premier League - despite his 30-strike haul in the Championship the previous year.
He told supporters at Carrow Road: "If Pukki gets 10 Premier League goals next season, I shall get a tattoo of him on my right bum cheek. I've said it now on camera, it's there. God, that was a mistake wasn't it?"
But his Pukki prediction was wrong, as the Finn got into double figures by netting a penalty, which turned out to be the only goal of the game in the Canaries' home victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.
Watson - a Leicester City fan - joked about the promise on Twitter after the goal went in, saying: "Right... who wants to do the honours?"
He also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother, who declared that she had "looked at the small print" and found that "it has to be a proper goal for it to count, not a penalty".
Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Monday, he vowed to go through with getting inked - this will be his first tattoo.
You may also want to watch:
However, despite the protests of others, including Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and former Wolves midfielder Jamie O'Hara, he refused to entertain the idea of having the Finn's face permanently placed on his backside.
Instead, he said that he would have #PukkiParty inked.
He said: "As stupid as what I said was, my one saving grace was that I didn't actually specify what I'd get on my bum.
"I think because I'm being such a good sport and actually getting it done, I do retain some kind of control over what I get.
"I'm conscious of the fact that my bum is going to be on show, it's going to be filmed and it's going to hurt.
"I want it to be done as quickly as possible so drawing someone's face or colouring in - I'm just not going to allow it.
"If I said that I would get his face then I would, but luckily for me I didn't."