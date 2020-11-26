News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
TV presenter offers two-day charity 'epic', including behind scenes at BT Sport

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:15 AM November 26, 2020   
Jake Humphrey is offering a two day experience to support CLIC Sargent.

Norfolk TV presenter Jake Humphrey will be offering a two-day experience to support CLIC Sargent. - Credit: Lord Lieutenants Office

A Norfolk TV presenter is offering a two-day experience to help raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Jake Humphrey has put together a packed 48-hour programme for the lucky winner of an online prize draw.

All donations will go to CLIC Sargent, which provides financial and person support to children with cancer and their families.

Mr Humphrey, who is vice-president of the charity, will invite the winner and a friend to go behind the scenes of BT Sport and put them up in a hotel.

Day two will include a tour of Lotus Cars factory, and a drive around the test track. At lunch, Mr Humphrey will take the winners to Carrow Road for a meal.

The BT Sports host has set up the fundraiser on Wishio, which sets up experiences with stars while donating 100pc of donations to the chosen charity.

For every donation, there is one entry to the prize draw, no matter the size of the donation. 

To donate click here.

