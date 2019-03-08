Jake Humphrey tweet helps couple who lost their daughter raise more than £10,000

Jake Humphrey spotted the man from his presenting position. Picture: Jake Humphrey Archant

A couple who lost their child just moments after she was born have reached their fundraising target for childloss charities after support from a Norwich celebrity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Day. Jake Humphrey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jake Humphrey spotted a man wearing a nine4norah hoodie at the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Wolves on Sunday, April 7.

He tweeted that once he looked up the campaign it brought a tear to his eye.

The BT Sport presenter said: “Today, whilst watching the game from our presenting position, I was drawn to a spectator with a message on his back.

“I did a bit of research, and unexpectedly found myself shedding a little tear in the middle of an FA Cup semi-final.

Jake Humphrey spotted the man from his presenting position. Picture: Jake Humphrey Jake Humphrey spotted the man from his presenting position. Picture: Jake Humphrey

“I’ve worked out who the gentleman was, and why he was wearing the top.”

The fundraising page was set-up by Norah’s father Ross Coniam, from Watford. Norah Faith was born on May 29 2018 weighing just eight pounds.

But she did not breath for 18 minutes and doctors took her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

After just 10 hours she passed away.

Mr Coniam is taking part in nine challenges in memory of her, raising money for childloss charities including SANDS, 4Louis, Iolanthe Midwifery and Keech Hospice.

Mr Humphrey was moved by the story.

He added: “We’ve never met, but his daughter lived for mere hours, and in 2019, he will strive to achieve great things in her name. I thought I’d share the above photos, but more importantly, this link to his Go Fund Me page.

“We’ve never met, but his daughter lived for mere hours, and in 2019, he will strive to achieve great things in her name. so, wherever you are reading this, if you’re lucky enough to have kids go cuddle them.

“And to you, Ross I hope this helps somewhat with your efforts, I’m really sorry for your loss, and wish you so much love and luck with the remaining challenges.”

Within an hour of Mr Humphrey posting the campaign the target of £6,000 was reached. It has since gone on to raise more than £10,000.

Naomi Coniam, Norah’s mother, said on twitter: “I can’t thank you enough for your random act of kindness and the overwhelming support and donations your tweets have brought in.

“Our daughter is helping to change so many lives even though she’s not physically here and that makes me so proud.”