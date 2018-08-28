Search

Jake Humphrey buys hot breakfast for rough sleepers in Norwich after coldest night of the winter

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 January 2019

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey has been helping rough sleepers in Norwich - who have had to endure the coldest night of the winter - by buying them a hot breakfast.

Mr Humphrey put out a call on Twitter for his followers to reach out to the homeless and let them know he wanted to buy them breakfast on Sunday morning.

It comes after the region felt the coldest night of the winter so far and the coldest since Beast from the East, after temperatures dropped to around -7C in some areas.

The sports presenter said: “Currently heading into Norwich. Thinking of anyone who slept rough in our city last night.

“If you are homeless, or know anyone who is, I’d love to buy a hot breakfast, if you can get to St Andrew’s Car Park let’s meet there now and I’ll sort it.”

At the car park, one homeless man, who did not wish to be identified, was enjoying a breakfast sandwich and coffee courtesy of My Humphrey.

He said he has been sleeping rough for several months and felt shattered.

️Mr Humphrey was with his daughter Florence and the pair went to personally meet the homeless man to offer him breakfast.

In a Twitter post, Mt Humphrey shared a photo of his daughter handing the breakfast to the man.

He praised the efforts of homeless charity St Martins Housing for helping those who are without a home.

He said: “Charities like @stmartinsnfk are helping lower the number of homeless people in Norwich.

“However, Flo & I met Dylan & others today who slept rough in -7 degrees last night.

“So sad, totally unacceptable, & we can ALL do something. Sometimes just stopping, talking & caring.”

