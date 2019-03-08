Norfolk Day Ambassador shares top five in county

He has already sent out a rallying call for people to get involved in Norfolk Day.

And now, Jake Humphrey has shared his favourite things about the county and why we should all be celebrating it.

There are fewer than 100 days to go until Norfolk Day, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27, and as the big day looms more and more people are being encouraged to get involved.

And just incase anyone needed reminding why Norfolk is such a brilliant place in which to live and work, Norfolk Day Ambassador and proud citizen Jake Humphrey has shared his Norfolk top five.

Starting with the county's location, Mr Humphrey said it was a benefit of Norfolk which was often forgotten: “I can live a really quiet rural life and within two hours I'm completely in the heart of London.

“Norfolk is not very far away from anything.”

Mr Humphrey also said the optimism in the county and its future was “exciting”: “At the moment there is a real imagination and a real feeling that people are staying in the county and the future is exciting.”

The sports presenter, who has young children, said Norfolk was a fantastic place to raise a family: “It's just the most fantastic place to bring up children. There's nothing they want as little kids that Norfolk doesn't give them.”

Completing his top five with the coastline and the ability to get outdoors, he said: “Norfolk is the best place to get outdoors, there's just so much.”

“I go to Burnham Overy with the kids, go paddle boarding and swim up the creeks, that place is like the Maldives, it's just stunning” he said.

Adding that he had been impressed by the first Norfolk Day, Mr Humphrey said he hoped this year would be even better.

“It's really simple, we are talking about just one day were you put Norfolk at the very forefont of everything - who knows where this could lead.

“Norfolk is full of amazing people, the message is simple, think about how you can get involved,” he said.

