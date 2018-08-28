Search

‘I feel blessed’ - Jake Humphrey describes horrifying moment car narrowly dodges lorries in late-night crash

PUBLISHED: 16:29 17 January 2019

Jake Humphrey said he feels lucky to have survived a late-night crash on the way to Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey said he felt lucky to have survived a late-night crash after the car he was travelling in smashed into a bollard and dodged two oncoming lorries.

The car Jake Humphrey was travelling in was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Jake HumphreyThe car Jake Humphrey was travelling in was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Jake Humphrey

The BT Sport presenter was involved in a crash on the A17 at East Heckington, Lincolnshire, at around 1.30am on Wednesday when the car hit the central reservation and swerved into the other side of the carriageway.

Mr Humphrey said he had been dozing off in the back seat of the Mercedes after covering the Blackburn v Newcastle United match in Blackburn, Lancashire, the evening before.

The car had been travelling at 60mph along the single carriageway which sees a number of lorries travel at night.

“There was an almighty bang,” he said. “There was smoke and we got out of the car quickly.

“It was just a bit surreal, I remember shouting out the driver’s name and thought ‘bloody hell, this is a big one’.”

The 40-year-old said the car hit a bollard which forced it onto the other lane before it smashed into a lamppost.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake HumphreyTV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

“We were really lucky, it’s a solid car but it ended up on the other side of the road,” he added. “There were lorries going past us and we came in between two lorries.

“I feel blessed we weren’t hit by another vehicle.”

Shocked and shaken from the ordeal, Mr Humphrey said he was consoled by a family in the village who came bounding out of their home in their pyjamas to help him.

A family from East Heckington ran out to help Jake Humphrey after the crash. Picture: Jake HumphreyA family from East Heckington ran out to help Jake Humphrey after the crash. Picture: Jake Humphrey

The mother and her two daughters - one of whom was pregnant - offered him a cup of tea and gave him and the driver a lift to a nearby hotel.

“For them to come out, I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “It was so brave of them.”

The family told Mr Humphrey that the road was as an accident hotspot which suffered from poor lighting.

To thank the family for their help he will be visiting them to drop off a present. He also thanked the emergency services and the public for the hundreds of messages of support on Twitter.

He arrived home at around 5.50am, where he was greeted by his two children who were getting ready for school.

“We have our routines and then, without knowing it, you have an incident like this,” he said.

“It could have been really bad but thankfully it wasn’t - I feel like I got away.”

