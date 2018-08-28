Search

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posts video of crash aftermath

PUBLISHED: 15:42 16 January 2019

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey

The impact of a late night crash has left his car torn to pieces, but TV presenter Jake Humphrey said he was thankful to escape with no serious injury.

Jake Humphrey was involved in a crash in East Heckington, Lincolnshire. Picture: ANTONY KELLYJake Humphrey was involved in a crash in East Heckington, Lincolnshire. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The BT Sports presenter was on his way home to Norwich from Blackburn, Lancshire, in the early hours of this morning (January 16) when he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A17 in East Heckington, Lincolnshire.

He told followers on Twitter that he only sustained a few bumps and bruises and posted a video showing the extensive damage to his Mercedes Benz.

He thanked Lincolnshire police and the fire service, as well as a family from the village “who got the kettle on”.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire police said: “At 1.39am on January 16 we received a report that a car had gone into the central reservation on the A17 East Heckington. Two people received minor injuries.”

A fire service spokesman said a crew from Donington attended the incident at 1.42am and made the scene safe.

