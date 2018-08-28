TV presenter Jake Humphrey posts video of crash aftermath
PUBLISHED: 15:42 16 January 2019
Jake Humphrey
The impact of a late night crash has left his car torn to pieces, but TV presenter Jake Humphrey said he was thankful to escape with no serious injury.
The BT Sports presenter was on his way home to Norwich from Blackburn, Lancshire, in the early hours of this morning (January 16) when he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A17 in East Heckington, Lincolnshire.
He told followers on Twitter that he only sustained a few bumps and bruises and posted a video showing the extensive damage to his Mercedes Benz.
He thanked Lincolnshire police and the fire service, as well as a family from the village “who got the kettle on”.
A spokesman from Lincolnshire police said: “At 1.39am on January 16 we received a report that a car had gone into the central reservation on the A17 East Heckington. Two people received minor injuries.”
A fire service spokesman said a crew from Donington attended the incident at 1.42am and made the scene safe.