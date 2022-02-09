Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named

South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth where the body of Jake Day was discovered. - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found at a beach in Great Yarmouth.

Jake Day, 36, was discovered in the water when police were called to South Beach Parade at 8.50am on January 21, following reports that a body had been seen.

Police later said he had made a distress call the night before from a BT phone box, leading to a search for him that involved lifeboat crews.

His death was not treated as suspicious.

An inquest opening on Wednesday heard that Mr Day, whose address was given as Herring House Trust on St Nicholas Road in the town, had worked as a scrap dealer.

Herring House Trust is ​a housing association charity that helps single homeless people across the borough.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said the cause of his death had been determined as drowning.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on July 25.