Man from London charged with drug dealing in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:49 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 01 July 2020
PA Wire/Press Association Images
A man from London has been charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.
Jahmoy Trail, 22, of Garrick Crescent in Croydon, has been charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Norwich area between January 2020 and June 2020.
Trail was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in London on Monday June 29 as part of Op Orochi, an ongoing joint operation between Norfolk Police and the Metropolitan Police targeting County Line drugs dealers.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Wednesday July 1).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.