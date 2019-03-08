Video

On your marks, get set, drive! - Jaguar coastal road trip comes to Norfolk

Round Britain Coastal Drive featuring classic XF Jaguars set off from Northrepps Cottage Country Hotel in Cromer. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A stage of the Round Britain Coastal Drive 'flagged off' from the Northrepps Cottage Country Hotel in Cromer on Tuesday.

Sarah King and Adrienne Cotton have organised a coastal drive around the UK to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Sarah King and Adrienne Cotton have organised a coastal drive around the UK to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Created as a one-off event to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK in, the 18-day drive is now in its fourth successive year.

The coastal drive, which is open to all XK-badged and engined Jaguars, is aiming to raise £45,000 - a nod towards the fact that one man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every 45 minutes.

Sarah King, from the Jaguar XK club, said: "We were a little bit nervous about the weather because of the flood warnings but the weather has been nice to us so far.

"We try to set off from the same places each year, mainly because we need plenty of parking for the cars and because the places are great to us.

Ian Pattie and Michele Maffei in their classic Jaguar XK prior to their 15th day of the Coastal Drive in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Ian Pattie and Michele Maffei in their classic Jaguar XK prior to their 15th day of the Coastal Drive in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"The great thing about the drive is the we get the see the dramatic mountains in Wales as well as the wide skies of north Norfolk."

The event was flagged-away from the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu in the New Forest, on Monday, September 16 and will conclude on Thursday, October 3 at Lyndhurst.

Mrs King added: "We have had a couple of moments along the way but the GNG Barratt spare parts car has been brilliant.

Sarah King collecting money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Sarah King collecting money for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"Andy Waters from CBR Classic Restoration has also been sharing technician duties with Twyford Moores on some stages. They check the cars before they leave in the mornings."

Gabriella Bailey, interim director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "The Round Britain Coastal Drive events are fantastic and have so far raised over £200,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, which is a tremendous amount.

"We are thrilled that Philip and his wife Julie have organised this event for the fourth year in a row, this time with XK-engined Jaguars.

"There are over 400,000 men living with the disease in the UK, which means this service will continue to act as a lifeline for so many."

The classic cars are also followed by a Listers Jaguar support car which meet the drivers at the stopping points.