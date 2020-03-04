Search

Advanced search

Jaffa's looking for forever home and help to manage pain

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 04 March 2020

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

Archant

A cat looking to find his forever home is in need of an owner who can help manage his pain.

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats ProtectionFour-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

Downham Market Cats Protection centre is looking for an experienced owner to take care of four-year-old Jaffa.

The furry feline, who was taken into the centre after displaying aggressive behaviour, has pelvic abnormalities, which are thought to have been caused by an injury.

He has been waiting to be adopted since Friday, January 31 and needs an owner who can administer pain medication and keep an eye on his condition.

A spokesman for the centre said: "He over groomed his whole hind quarters and his previous owner had noticed a decrease in his appetite, so he was taken to the vet.

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats ProtectionFour-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

"On examination, his aggression worsened when they got to his hind quarters so he was sedated for X-rays.

"These showed pelvic abnormalities, with his right pelvic wing fractured and possibly fused."

You may also want to watch:

The vets thought this was caused by an old trauma injury and carried out a trial of pain relief.

Stacey Ely, deputy manager at Downham Cats Protection, said: "We set out a plan to get him used to the routine of cattery life, with minimal contact for the first few days. Gradually he settled and began to respond to people in a positive way, and over time his pain scores improved too."

The charity said Jaffa has since become more mobile, less reactive to being handled and happier, adding he has been signed off by the vet and is ready to go to a new home.

The deputy manager said: "He will of course need lifelong pain medication, so we are looking for an experienced owner who is willing to be guided by the vets in terms of pain management and quality of life."

Staff at the centre have described Jaffa as a "friendly chap who likes to be in the company of humans".

They added: "He loves his face and neck area being rubbed and likes chasing toys.

"He needs to be in an indoor, pet free and adult only home where he can enjoy the use of a sofa or bed for regular snoozes during the day."

If you live in the Downham Market area and are interested in adopting Jaffa you can contact the centre on 01366 382 311 or at downham@cats.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (left), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (right) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (left), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (right) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Delays ‘likely’ warning over high-speed internet works

Delays are expected on the A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft as works are carried out between various junctions. Picture: Google Images

Town council in ‘bullying’ row town sees latest meeting abandoned and police called

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

hapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Jaffa’s looking for forever home and help to manage pain

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection
Drive 24