Jaffa's looking for forever home and help to manage pain

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection Archant

A cat looking to find his forever home is in need of an owner who can help manage his pain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

Downham Market Cats Protection centre is looking for an experienced owner to take care of four-year-old Jaffa.

The furry feline, who was taken into the centre after displaying aggressive behaviour, has pelvic abnormalities, which are thought to have been caused by an injury.

He has been waiting to be adopted since Friday, January 31 and needs an owner who can administer pain medication and keep an eye on his condition.

A spokesman for the centre said: "He over groomed his whole hind quarters and his previous owner had noticed a decrease in his appetite, so he was taken to the vet.

Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection Four-year-old Jaffa at the Downham Market Cats Protection centre is in need of a new home with an experienced owner. Picture: Cats Protection

"On examination, his aggression worsened when they got to his hind quarters so he was sedated for X-rays.

"These showed pelvic abnormalities, with his right pelvic wing fractured and possibly fused."

You may also want to watch:

The vets thought this was caused by an old trauma injury and carried out a trial of pain relief.

Stacey Ely, deputy manager at Downham Cats Protection, said: "We set out a plan to get him used to the routine of cattery life, with minimal contact for the first few days. Gradually he settled and began to respond to people in a positive way, and over time his pain scores improved too."

The charity said Jaffa has since become more mobile, less reactive to being handled and happier, adding he has been signed off by the vet and is ready to go to a new home.

The deputy manager said: "He will of course need lifelong pain medication, so we are looking for an experienced owner who is willing to be guided by the vets in terms of pain management and quality of life."

Staff at the centre have described Jaffa as a "friendly chap who likes to be in the company of humans".

They added: "He loves his face and neck area being rubbed and likes chasing toys.

"He needs to be in an indoor, pet free and adult only home where he can enjoy the use of a sofa or bed for regular snoozes during the day."

If you live in the Downham Market area and are interested in adopting Jaffa you can contact the centre on 01366 382 311 or at downham@cats.org.uk