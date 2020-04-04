Murphy twins return home and deliver packages to the vulnerable
PUBLISHED: 17:12 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 04 April 2020
Former City players Josh and Jacob Murphy have been delivering prescriptions to vulnerable people in Norfolk.
The 25-year-old twins have been volunteering in Downham Market as part of a the Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group For Downham Market for the past two days and are expected to continue working in the area.
The players delivered 85 vital packages to the vulnerable who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alex Coates, who founded the Downham Market Mutual Aid group, said: “We are astounded by the response of all the volunteers in Downham Market. To date our volunteers have helped over 150 residents to get shopping, collect prescriptions, arrange dog walking or simply been on the end of the phone to offer some reassurance.”
Jacob left Norwich for Newcastle in 2017 and is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
Josh left the Canaries the following year and plays on the wing for Cardiff.