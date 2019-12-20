Search

Woman loses 10 stone after comfort eating following death of husband

PUBLISHED: 15:15 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 20 December 2019

Jackie Adams, 60, from Sheringham has ‘got her life back’ after making a number of diet swaps and enjoying a more active lifestyle. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A woman has gone from a size 32 to a 14 after turning to food for comfort following her husband's death.

Jackie Adams, 60, from Sheringham, has 'got her life back' after making a number of diet swaps and enjoying a more active lifestyle.

Ms Adams lost her husband in 2015 after a blood clot occurred in the lungs.

She said: "It was a very difficult time for me, I was caring for my husband for more than 14 years before he died.

"Straight after his death I didn't eat anything for a month, but then I took a turn in the opposite direction as food was my comfort."

Ms Adams turned to food for comfort and became very unhappy and her health was failing fast.

The 60-year-old said: "The final straw was when my diabetic nurse said if I don't change my lifestyle I would be on insulin for good.

"Being overweight effected my lifestyle so much I couldn't walk without getting out of breath and I would get taxis everywhere even to and from town which is only one mile away, I was becoming isolated.

"It was a very difficult time for me, I couldn't imagine myself being with anybody else. I was so self-conscious."

After being referred to Slimming World by a nurse at her local general practice, Ms Adams began started weekly classes in Sheringham.

Since joining in 2017, Ms Adams has lost 10 stone and went from a size 32 to a 14.

She said: "A referral to Slimming World has changed my life in so many ways, not just weight loss but I have gained confidence, I enjoy going for long walks and even started dancing with my new Slimming World friends.

"I can't thank the Slimming World consultants, Alison Smyth and Sarah Ramm, enough. They have been so helpful and supportive.

"I have gained a new healthier life, I feel great and alive. I even have a boyfriend now."

The Sheringham group meets every Tuesday morning at the Lighthouse Community Church between 9am and 11am.

