Search

Advanced search

Poll

Do you remember this mysterious Norfolk Valentine's tradition?

PUBLISHED: 10:02 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 13 February 2020

Jack Valentine playing tricks on local children. Illustration: Annette Hudson

Jack Valentine playing tricks on local children. Illustration: Annette Hudson

Archant

It's a historic Valentine's tradition which began in Norfolk - and while it might be a mystery to some, plenty of families are keeping it alive and kicking.

The Jack Valentine ritual would see the character - otherwise known as Old Father Valentine or Old Mother Valentine - disappear into thin air after knocking at the door and dropping off gifts.

While today it is largely done within families, during the early 20th century youngsters might even be given an offering bought from the village shop by a neighbour.

But Jack Valentine - like Father Christmas, the Tooth Fairy or the Easter Bunny - was usually played by parents to bring some excitement to their children's Valentine's Day.

For many, the tradition has faded as time has passed, but on our Norwich Remembers Facebook page, dozens of people have been keeping its memory live.

Heather Sweeney said: "Yes it's a Norfolk thing , I'm 69 always when I was little, done for my girls and my grandson."

Michelle Peek said: "Yes, a tradition through my family ♥️ he knocks, he runs, but he always leaves a gift."

And Pamela Mollicone said: "Yes I do it for my grandchildren, I get my husband to drive while I get out leave gifts on the door step knock on the door and quick getaway."

You may also want to watch:

Simon Green said he took the tradition overseas, and was met with "bewildered confusion" from his neighbour.

Dave Tonge said: "In some houses he visited on the 13th, Valentine's eve, but in ours he knocked and still knocks loudly on the evening of the 14. In some houses he towed the gift wrapped in newspaper down the garden path, attached to a piece of string.

"In ours it was and still is simply left upon the doormat for us to pick up. In some hoses he left sweets. In ours it was and still is simple gifts like marbles, crayons, plasticine, or maybe if you were lucky even a spud gun."

He later said he had heard of Norfolk people who had taken the tradition to Australia.

Jane Thorne said it "used to be such fun".

"Little presents pulled away as we tried to pick them up, a box of apples once came flying through the back door as we opened it. Simple pleasures," she said.

Pamela Wyatt reflected on what she used to get, and said: "Not now days but it was lovely when I was a kid little gifts left on the doorstep by him on Valentine Day. One I can remember was a few chocolates and a red/white striped pencil with a fluffy head on it."

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Safety concerns over proposed large housing estate off the A47

Peter Milliken, chairman of the Easton Parish Council, pictured in 2016 protesting with residents against the plans for hundreds of homes to be built in the village. Picture: Steve Adams

Warning cash for speed cameras to stop NDR rat-runners could disappear

West End in Costessey. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus fears prompt village restaurant to close as staff return from Chinese new year trip

The sign in the window at Full River in Acle advising customers the takeaway will be shut until February 26 due to coronavirus fears, as a precaution Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24