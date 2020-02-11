Search

Son appeals for veterans to attend war hero father's funeral

11 February, 2020 - 10:59
Jack Prince served in Malta, Sicily and Italy during the Second World War. Picture: Prince family

Archant

A son is appealing for people to give a final salute to his war veteran father, amid concerns there will not be many mourners at his funeral.

Jack Prince served in Malta, Sicily and Italy during the Second World War. Picture: Prince familyJack Prince served in Malta, Sicily and Italy during the Second World War. Picture: Prince family

Jack Prince died on January 9 at the age of 102. He served in Malta, Sicily and Italy during the Second World War with The Devonshire Regiment.

The veteran, who lived in Watton, was described as a man who smiled until his last days.

Son Philip Prince, 65, remembered speaking to his father about the war while growing up.

The market trader said: "He spoke about serving in Malta a lot when I was younger.

"I got in touch with The Keep Military Museum in Dorchester and they sent some history about his regiment when they were in Sicily and it was a hard conflict in Sicily and Italy which he didn't speak about.

"I think he must have lost quite a few friends there and he didn't want to talk about it. It made me sad when I found that out, because I should have asked more questions."

He added: "I think when you are a youngster you don't ask questions, you don't think anything of it, I wish I asked more."

Mr Prince is inviting all veterans and servicemen and women to attend the funeral service at Breckland Crematorium, Norwich Road, Scoulton at 1pm on Monday, February 24 to pay their respects and for standards to be carried.

"He was smiling until his last day," Mr Prince, of Feltwell, added. "He was a really fun man to be with.

"He was happy right up to the last minute. He loved watching the football, he was a Millwall supporter, he loved sports.

"He loved horse racing and a little bit of gambling. He was always playing cards with his friends. I would play with him and every Christmas with his friends, it was fantastic.

"Please come and pay respect to a soldier that fought in the Second World War. He wasn't just a soldier, he was a great man, kind and considerate."

For more information about the funeral contact Andrew Francis Funeral Service on 01842 266145.

