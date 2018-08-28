Search

Teenager to cycle through Africa on charity trek

PUBLISHED: 15:50 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 02 January 2019

Jack O'Shea is planning to cycle across Africa. Picture: AFRICATHERIDE.COM

Jack O'Shea is planning to cycle across Africa. Picture: AFRICATHERIDE.COM

Archant

A Ugandan school supported by a North Walsham charity shop stands to benefit from a young man’s epic bike ride across Africa.

Jack O’Shea, whose dad runs a business in the town, is planning to cycle around 9,000 kilometres through grassland, deserts, mountains and jungle on his way from Kenya to South Africa, starting in March and aiming to finish the trip in June.

Mr O’Shea, 18, from Bradfield, is raising money for the Kitale School in Uganda, which is primarily supported by North Walsham’s Kitale charity shop, as well as the Real World Conservation Trust.

He said: “Now I have the rare opportunity of being able to have months rather than days to complete a cycle expedition, and it has always been a dream of mine to cycle across Africa.

“I have chosen two to support two charities that I feel very strongly about tackling education, conservation and community care across Africa.”

To find out more or to donate, visit www.africatheride.com.

