‘He’s very dear to us’ - owners offering £500 reward to find missing cat

Jack, a five-year-old cat from Downham Market, went missing between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. Picture: Matteo Vettosi Archant

The worried owners of a cat who escaped during the night are offering a reward to anyone who can help find him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack, a five-year-old cat from Downham Market, went missing between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. Picture: Matteo Vettosi Jack, a five-year-old cat from Downham Market, went missing between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. Picture: Matteo Vettosi

Jack, a five-year-old black cat, went missing from his home on Mallard End in Downham Market between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20.

His owners Matteo Vettosi and Chiara Centanni have said this is the first time Jack has escaped despite their garden being fully covered with a net.

The pair have put up posters in the town and are offering up to £500 to anyone who finds him.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Vettosi said: “He is an indoor cat but managed to escape during the night.

“He is very dear to us, we would be ready to reward as high as £500.”

The feline is described as completely black with a bit of loose belly, quite big and fit and friendly with everyone.

He is also neutered and microchipped.

You can contact Mr Vettosi on 07853146046 or 07853265758.