Search

Advanced search
Video

Meet the Norwich YouTube star whose proposal was seen by 50,000 people

PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 28 December 2018

Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich-based YouTube star Jack Dean has plenty of reasons to celebrate this Christmas.

The vlogger, who uses the handle JaackMaate on social media, has seen his YouTube following grow from around 170,000 to just over 1,000,000 subscribers in the past year.

And this week he has reached another major milestone, after getting engaged to his long-term girlfriend on Christmas Day.

Mr Dean gave up a job at a Norwich restaurant four years ago to focus on making a living from his YouTube videos.

Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYVlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This month the 25-year-old saw his subscribers pass over the 1,000,000 mark. His follower numbers have seen a meteoric rise since last November, when a video he posted online about fellow YouTuber Zoella’s £50 advent calendar went viral.

“It all snowballed from there,” Mr Dean said. “It is the case with many YouTubers, they get one good hit then if they play the game they can do really well.

“I was 50/50 about whether or not to put up the video [about Zoella], but it went crazy.”

His proposal to long-term girlfriend Fiona South, 23, also began with an advent calendar. Each window hid a riddle, the answer for which was the location of the day’s present.

Mr Dean said: “On day 25, the riddle said to go back and read the first letter of all the answers, and it spelt out ‘Fiona South will you marry me’.

“When I first posted the advent calendar online at the start of December people said day 25 was going to be a ring and I was worried she’d guess, but I think it was a case of hiding in plain sight.”

Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYVlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Dean said his engagement won’t stop him vlogging. He posts two videos a week to his YouTube channel and welcomes celebrity guests on the weekly JaackMaate Podcast.

He said one of his next uploads will be a compilation of hidden-camera footage from his fiancée’s advent calendar riddle-solving and present-hunting, due to go online before the new year.

Back in January Mr Dean, who lives in Costessey, caused a stir in JD Wetherspoon pub The Glasshouse in the city after he recorded a gathering there for his friend’s 25th birthday and asked subscribers to order food and drinks to their table.

Earlier in December, he ended up in a Twitter spat with singer Ellie Goulding after he criticised her performance on The X Factor final.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norwich City v Derby County - Press Conference RECAP

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists