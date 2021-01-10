Miniature Shetland Pony spreads cheer despite covid pandemic

Published: 6:00 AM January 10, 2021

Resident 100-year-old Yvonne Davidson meets shetland pony Jack Brock and his owner, Ali Champion, through the window of the Windmill House Care Home at Wymondham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Shetland Pony has been stealing hearts across Norfolk and now he is bringing cheer to those who need it most during lockdown.

He may be small, but Jack Brock the chestnut miniature Shetland Pony has a lot of love to give, and on Friday he visited residents at Windmill House Care Home in Wymondham.

Dementia Ambassador, Shetland pony Jack Brock, arrives with his owner Ali Champion for their visit to see Windmill House Care Home residents at Wymondham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jack belongs to Ali Stearn whose love of horses has seen her devote her time to raising funds for charities with the help of her own four-legged friend.

Mrs Stearn, from South Norfolk, had been planning to take Jack to visit care homes across Norfolk this month, but as the country has now entered a third national lockdown, the pair will be staying local.

Yvonne Davidson, aged 100, meets Shetland pony Jack Brock, during his visit to Windmill House Care Home residents at Wymondham, with manager Julie Aldred. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jack was able to make a visit to the care home, greeting residents’ outside of a glass door and he also took a little trip around Harts Farm Estate to bring smiles to peoples' faces and raise money for Dementia UK.

Mrs Stearn said: “It was wonderful and the residents were full of joy.

“They stroked the window where Jack stood outside and they enjoyed listening to him crunch his carrots. There were lots of giggles, laughter and waving, it was brilliant.

“Two residents came out in their masks and Jack wandered up to them and ate a carrot from their hands.

“Later families waved from the windows. For children who aren't at school, it really brightened their mornings too.”

Residents of the Windmill House Care Home at Wymondham are delighted to meet shetland pony Jack Brock through the window. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Stearn and Jack are hoping the more cheer they spread, the more donations they will receive as fundraising for charities has slowed amid the pandemic.

She added: “Since the pandemic began, dementia cafes and support groups have all stopped.

“So, families who are living with people with dementia are at their wits end and they are on the helpline wanting a bit of support.

“So we trying to kill birds with one stone, cheer people up and raise money for Dementia UK.

“We are sticking to Wymondham as are trying not to travel too far but there are lots of housing estates we can visit.”

One of the residents, Linda Miller, 80, is delighted to see Dementia Ambassador, Shetland pony Jack Brock, through the window during his visit to Windmill House Care Home at Wymondham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

To donate visit Jack's justgiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackbrockpony.

Residents of the Windmill House Care Home at Wymondham are delighted to meet shetland pony Jack Brock and his owner Ali Champion through the window. - Credit: Denise Bradley







