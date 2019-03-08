Meet dementia charity’s four-legged ambassador

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:21 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 08 April 2019

Jack the Pony will be taking part in a charity walk. Picture: Ali Stearn

Jack the Pony will be taking part in a charity walk. Picture: Ali Stearn

Archant

Meet the tiny pony who is on a mission to raise money for a big cause.

Jack the pony with Dianne Fernee, Ali Stearn and Marie Lucas. Picture: Dementia in NorfolkJack the pony with Dianne Fernee, Ali Stearn and Marie Lucas. Picture: Dementia in Norfolk

Shetland pony Jack Brock will be getting his little hooves trotting as he takes on the Admiral Walk around the grounds of Kimberly Hall in Wymondham.

Joining the walkers on the six-mile route, Jack, who is a dementia ambassador for Admiral Nurses, will raise funds with the aim of providing two more dementia nurses in Norfolk.

Dianne Furnee and Marie Lucas have been raising awareness of Admiral nurses and shared the work they do with Ashleigh Primary School, Wymondham.

Pupils got to meet Jack, who stands at about 28 inches high, and had the chance to design the participant’s rosette. The winner got to spend two hours with Jack one-to-one.

Jack the pony with Dianne Fernee, Ali Stearn and Marie Lucas at Norwich train station. Picture: Dementia in NorfolkJack the pony with Dianne Fernee, Ali Stearn and Marie Lucas at Norwich train station. Picture: Dementia in Norfolk

Mrs Lucas, 47, said: “Jack is in training alongside us by doing longer walks.

“Young children meeting Jack learn how he is a dementia ambassador and the work he does in care homes.

“The children get excited and are encouraged to help and do something, if Jack is doing something then they can as well.”

Currently enough funding has been raised for Admiral Nurses to be in Norfolk until November this year. But the Wymondham Dementia Support Group want to raise enough to keep the nurses in Norfolk and to pay for more.

Jack the pony has been meeting youngsters across the county. Picture: Dementia in NorfolkJack the pony has been meeting youngsters across the county. Picture: Dementia in Norfolk

Organiser Ali Stearn said: “It is our aim to raise £30,000 for another Admiral nurse or two by the end of the summer with our Admiral Walk playing a key part in shouting about us and fundraising.

“So far we have been at Notcutts Garden Centre, Castle Mall, where Jack went in the service lift, The Hoste Arms and up and down the high street of Burnham Market collecting.”

Dementia affects more than 18,000 people in Norfolk. Mrs Lucas’ parents were both diagnosed with the disease.

She added: “I know what it means to be affected by dementia.

“Both of my parents had dementia, when our family found out it really turned our lives upside down.

“My mother passed away from the disease eight years ago and two weeks after the funeral my father was diagnosed.

“We know that having an Admiral Nurse is a lifeline to a lot of people who don’t have any resources with minimal support in the community.”

For more information on the walk, which is on Sunday, April 28, go to

www.admiralwalk.co.uk.

