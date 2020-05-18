Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk junior motorcycle racer has been endorsed by one of the biggest names in sport.

Peter Hickman racing in the British Superbikes. Picture: Barry Clay Peter Hickman racing in the British Superbikes. Picture: Barry Clay

Izzy Carter, 11, from Banham, has signed to race in the Ohvale UK championship once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

Now, Isle of Man TT legend Peter Hickman has shown his support for the youngster as he shared her profile across his social media.

Izzy is known as Mini Rossi because of her love for the Moto GP rider and her replica leathers and helmet that she races in.

She races on a 190cc mini-motorbike with up to 30bhp on go-karting tracks across the UK.

Last year the Old Buckenham Primary pupil had the opportunity to race around the Lotus test track, at Hethel, as she returned to two wheels after breaking her leg in a race.

Mr Hickman has won the Isle of Man TT four times and is racing in the British Superbike Championship.