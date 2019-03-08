Search

PUBLISHED: 18:29 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 11 April 2019

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

ITV

Stephen Mulhern took time out of filming an episode of his new ITV game show In For a Penny in Norwich in order to have a mug shot taken with someone who *kind of* looks familiar...if you squint

Delia Smith at the Norwich City U18 v Barnsley U18 FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017 Delia Smith at the Norwich City U18 v Barnsley U18 FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd +44 7902 242054 12/12/2017

Has host Stephen Mulhern persuaded the queen of yellow and green cuisine to take part in his new primetime TV show?

ITV show In for a Penny has released a photograph of host Stephen Mulhern next to someone who they say is “a Delia Smith lookalike”.

Wearing a green and yellow Norwich City scarf and sporting a haircut similar to the club’s joint majority shareholder, the pair are pictured close to Norwich Cathedral ahead of the game show which will be aired on ITV on April 20.

Stephen filmed in Norwich last August at The Forum and Norwich Airport and then at Tesco in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston – in one segment at The Forum, two women were seen doing an impression of Delia’s famous ‘let’s be having you!’ rallying call to fans before being asked to identify custard and mustard in two pots.

In For A Penny is a brand new, on the street game show which was made famous as a segment on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, In For A Penny sees Stephen challenge members of the British public to turn their pennies into pounds.

On the show filmed in Norwich, Stephen enticed some unsuspecting holiday makers to reveal the contents of their suitcases and guess the weight of their luggage in ‘Weigh To Go’, persuaded others to brave ice cold buckets of water in ‘Whatever the Weather’ and asked shoppers to guess the price of five items in their trolleys, in ‘Check It Out’.

Other locations in the series include Essex, Glasgow and Leeds and Norwich was the last episode filmed.

* In For A Penny airs at 7.30pm on Saturday nights on ITV.

