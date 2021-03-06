ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Published: 10:25 AM March 6, 2021

Television presenter Jonathan Wills has announced that he is leaving ITV News Anglia.

Mr Wills, who has been presenting ITV News Anglia since 2008, revealed he will be heading home to Jersey for a similar job with the ITV News Channel.

Mr Wills made the announcement on Twitter and said it had been a "privilege" to present the 6pm news on Anglia over his years with the broadcaster.

He said: "It has been such a privilege to be able to bring you the stories making the news each night at 6.

"From sad, of which there have been far too many of late, to the informative, which I hope you feel we do to the very best of our ability.

You may also want to watch:

"Finally, the celebratory and the funny, which as anyone who has watched our programme will know, are the stories that I love so much."

Mr Wills joked people should "hold their horses" in rooting for bunting in the attic to hang up in celebration, as "you've got me for a few weeks more".

He described his ITV News Anglia colleagues as "the most brilliant, dedicated, talented and hard working bunch in the business".

But he said his final thanks were to his fellow presenter Becky Jago.

Jonathan Wills paid tribute to his fellow presenter Becky Jago. - Credit: ITV

He said: "Presenting a programme involved many things. The stuff you can see on screen, but much more as well. Trust, patience, support and understanding.

"But it also helps if your telly partner is a true friend and I am proud to be able to call Becky that.

"Talented, funny, empathetic and an incredible source of strength through good and ...not so good.

"She has always been there for me and I will never forget that.

"Whoever is lucky enough to replace me will be welcomed into the warmest of chairs."

Mr Wills began his career at the BBC in the south of England before moving to ITV London.

He was awarded the Regional Sports Presenter of the Year by the Royal Television Society before moving into mainstream news.

He said he was "excited" about the next chapter of his career in the Channel Islands.

But he added: "For now I just wanted to say thank you to everyone in the east for all the memories.

"I will cherish every one of them for the rest of my days."