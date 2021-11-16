Objects found by metal detectorists declared as treasure

A post-medieval silver pendant found in West Acre has been declared as treasure - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court

A pair of unique objects discovered by metal detectorists have officially been declared as treasure.

Inquests into the classification of two items were held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday (November 16).

And it was concluded that a silver pendant and gold ornament were both treasure after they were deemed to be more than 300-years-old and contain more than 10pc precious metal.

A Bronze Age gold ornament found in Salle, near Reepham, has been declared as treasure - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, revealed the post-medieval gilded silver heart and arrows pendant was unearthed on April 12 this year.

It was found by metal detectorist Steve Brown at West Acre Settled Estate, land belonging to Henry Birkbeck.

Meanwhile, the Bronze Age gold ornament was found in Salle, near Reepham, on March 2, 2019.

This item was discovered by Dr Adrian Marsden on land owned by Sir John White.

The law says suspected treasure must be reported to a coroner within 14 days of finding it, or within 14 days of realising an item might be treasure.