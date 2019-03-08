‘It’s her strength that has inspired me’ - Mum to run marathon after daughter’s meningitis scare

When they got to Cambridge, Becks and Steve were told about Acorn House, free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation run by The Sick Children’s Trust, where they were supported for the duration of Beth’s stay. Picture Contributed by Jones family Archant

A mother who was told she was likely to lose her baby to meningitis will run the London marathon to raise money for the charity which helped her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beth Jones was rushed from James Paget University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain. Picture: Supplied by Jones family Beth Jones was rushed from James Paget University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain. Picture: Supplied by Jones family

Becks Jones, from Halesworth, is aiming to raise £7,000 for the Sick Children’s Trust - a charity which provides homes to families who have a seriously ill child in the hospital.

In 2018, her eight-month-old daughter Beth was rushed from James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two-hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain.

Beth, who has achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism, was struggling with a cold and a fever when her parents took her to the A and E. She was sent home soon after with a suspected virus.

Within hours, Beth’s health plunged and she was rushed to hospital, four hours later she developed a dark purple mark on her leg.

Beth was rushed to hospital and she developed a dark purple mark on her leg. Picture: Contributed by the Jones family Beth was rushed to hospital and she developed a dark purple mark on her leg. Picture: Contributed by the Jones family

At that point, the meningitis and sepsis took over her body.

The 33-year-old mother said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital, the sepsis took hold.

“It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl.

“It was the hardest day of my life - I felt so helpless watching my child fight for her life unable to do anything to help.”

Becks Jones said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital the sepsis took hold. It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl. Picture: Jones family Becks Jones said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital the sepsis took hold. It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl. Picture: Jones family

Sam Lloyd, Senior Events Fundraising Officer at The Sick Children’s Trust, said: “Becks has already raised an incredible £4,500 for The Sick Children’s Trust as part of her marathon mission.

“We can see how determined she is through her fundraising and training and know she’ll manage to get round the course.”

A year on and Beth has made a miraculous recovery. To support Becks, visit her fundraising page.

“Beth fought meningitis with every ounce of strength she had and it’s her strength that has inspired me to take on the London Marathon.

“Acorn House gave us the hope and normality to get us through the toughest period of our lives and this is my way of giving back.”