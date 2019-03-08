Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It’s her strength that has inspired me’ - Mum to run marathon after daughter’s meningitis scare

PUBLISHED: 15:55 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 08 March 2019

When they got to Cambridge, Becks and Steve were told about Acorn House, free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation run by The Sick Children’s Trust, where they were supported for the duration of Beth’s stay. Picture Contributed by Jones family

When they got to Cambridge, Becks and Steve were told about Acorn House, free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation run by The Sick Children’s Trust, where they were supported for the duration of Beth’s stay. Picture Contributed by Jones family

Archant

A mother who was told she was likely to lose her baby to meningitis will run the London marathon to raise money for the charity which helped her.

Beth Jones was rushed from James Paget University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain. Picture: Supplied by Jones familyBeth Jones was rushed from James Paget University Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain. Picture: Supplied by Jones family

Becks Jones, from Halesworth, is aiming to raise £7,000 for the Sick Children’s Trust - a charity which provides homes to families who have a seriously ill child in the hospital.

In 2018, her eight-month-old daughter Beth was rushed from James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, to Addenbrooke’s Hospital- a two-hour drive from their home, after becoming ill with meningitis, sepsis and a bleed on her brain.

Beth, who has achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism, was struggling with a cold and a fever when her parents took her to the A and E. She was sent home soon after with a suspected virus.

Within hours, Beth’s health plunged and she was rushed to hospital, four hours later she developed a dark purple mark on her leg.

Beth was rushed to hospital and she developed a dark purple mark on her leg. Picture: Contributed by the Jones familyBeth was rushed to hospital and she developed a dark purple mark on her leg. Picture: Contributed by the Jones family

At that point, the meningitis and sepsis took over her body.

The 33-year-old mother said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital, the sepsis took hold.

“It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl.

“It was the hardest day of my life - I felt so helpless watching my child fight for her life unable to do anything to help.”

Becks Jones said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital the sepsis took hold. It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl. Picture: Jones familyBecks Jones said: “As the medical team tried to do everything they could to stabilise Beth at our local hospital the sepsis took hold. It was at this point we were told it was likely we would lose our baby girl. Picture: Jones family

Sam Lloyd, Senior Events Fundraising Officer at The Sick Children’s Trust, said: “Becks has already raised an incredible £4,500 for The Sick Children’s Trust as part of her marathon mission.

“We can see how determined she is through her fundraising and training and know she’ll manage to get round the course.”

A year on and Beth has made a miraculous recovery. To support Becks, visit her fundraising page.

“Beth fought meningitis with every ounce of strength she had and it’s her strength that has inspired me to take on the London Marathon.

“Acorn House gave us the hope and normality to get us through the toughest period of our lives and this is my way of giving back.”

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Seaside guest house hit with enforcement notice after operating as HMO

Kitchen and communal facilities at Rhonadean in Great Yarmouth were described as “very inadequate” by a planning inspector who visited the premises earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon disagrees with cause of death of man who died shortly after surgery

Christopher Kingsland died after surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists