Best friends brew beer 'inspired by town' from garage

PUBLISHED: 14:20 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 22 July 2019

Sam Riseborough (right) and Adam Huxtable(left) created Beccles Brew Co. Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable

Archant

Two best friends from the east have set up a nano brewery in their garage to create speciality-brewed beer inspired by their home town.

After talking about it at the pub, the men decided "to stop talking about it and to try and make the dream a reality".

Sam Riseborough, 36, and Adam Huxtable, 37, both from Beccles have joined forces and to create the Beccles Brew Co.

The life-long childhood friends said they have "always loved Beccles" and are "very proud of this town".

As they were sitting in their local pub, the pair discussed brewing their own beer but "didn't think it was possible".

"We decided to stop talking about it and to try and make the dream a reality.

The pair have been "life-long childhood friend" and said they have "always loved Beccles".

"Eventually after people trying and sampling our beer we realised we were receiving a lot of positive feedback so we thought why not take it a step further and see if we can create a brewery. Then Beccles Brew Co was born," he said.

According to the men, they couldn't believe Beccles didn't have a brewery and wanted to create one for the town.

Mr Riseborough said: "The brewery itself is a nano brewery, we have set this up in a renovated garage.

You may also want to watch:

"The focus from the start was to have Beccles as the focal point of the branding," he said.

The men have based the name of the beers around Beccles landmarks, mythical stories and famous people from the town.

"Nelsons Tree comes from the old ghost stories of Roos Hall, Hodgkins Hop is to celebrate the wonderful Dorothy Hodgkins and the Leman Drop is a play on words for the local high school which we both attended.

"Nelson Tree is a dark amber 4.8pc with a bitter sweet malty finish, Hodgkins Hop is a 3.6pc session ale with a hoppy finish and Leman Drop is a 4.0pc hazy pale ale with a spicy lemon finish.

"We both work full time and different shift patterns so we have set brew days which work well for us, we are both very busy, but this is our dream and our families have been so supportive.

They will launch at 3pm on Saturday, July 27 at the Butchers Arms, in Beccles.

