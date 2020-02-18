Search

'It's a nuisance': Storm Ciara leaves village without broadband for more than a week

PUBLISHED: 16:19 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 18 February 2020

People and businesses have been facing difficulty after strong winds battering the region have left a town without any broadband connection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People and businesses have been facing difficulty after strong winds battering the region have left a town without any broadband connection.

Seething, in Suffolk. Photo: Mike PageSeething, in Suffolk. Photo: Mike Page

Residents of Seething have been left seething after winds going faster than 50mph knocked over a BT network pole, which left the village without any way to get on the internet.

More than 250 metres of cables were brought down, affecting all households regardless of which Wi-Fi provider they use.

"We've given up on phoning our provider now," said Charlotte Cork, who is self-employed as a music teacher.

"What can they do? I don't usually need the internet too much but this coincided with me needing to send off exam results to a certain website."

Mrs Cork had to travel to Bungay to use Wi-Fi there.

Another resident of the town said: "I have had no broadband since the storm. But BT at least sent us a mini hub so I could get online."

According to BT, repairing the fallen pole requires specialist equipment and the closure of a main road.

"Our network that serves Seething was badly damaged during the recent bad weather. Around 250 metres of cable needs replacing along with a pole that came down in the high winds," a spokesperson for BT Openreach said.

"This not only requires specialist equipment, but also the closure of a main road at nearby Brooke to allow our engineers to work safely.

"We're trying to move this work forward, but it's currently planned for Thursday or Friday this week. Our engineers will have customers back in service by the end of the day work takes place.

"We are really sorry for the disruption. It's been an extremely busy time for us following the bad weather and our engineers are working flat out to get people re-connected."

Mrs Cork added: "It seems it is just the fibre connection as some people not on fibre do have broadband.

"I'm not sure if anyone lost money but it's a nuisance. Maybe it teaches a lesson that we shouldn't rely on the itnernet as much as we do."

