It-inspired red balloons tied to drains on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 31 October 2019

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

People living in Costessey were woken with a fright on Halloween, with red balloons tied to drains in a nod to horror film It.

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria PertusaCreepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Around 12 red balloons were spotted at the Queen's Hills estate, inspired by evil clown Pennywise in Stephen King's It film and novel.

In the opening scene in the first film, released in 2017, he tries to drag youngster Georgie, who is sailing his boat along rainy streets, into the sewer.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Spooky City 2019

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria PertusaCreepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The same balloon prank has been pulled across the world and has prompted police warnings in locations including Pennsylvania, in America, and Sydney.

One person we spoke to on Queen's Hills said they believed it had been done in aid of charity.

It Chapter Two was released in UK cinemas in September.

Do you know who tied the red balloons to the drains? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

