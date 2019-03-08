Video

It-inspired red balloons tied to drains on housing estate

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

People living in Costessey were woken with a fright on Halloween, with red balloons tied to drains in a nod to horror film It.

Around 12 red balloons were spotted at the Queen's Hills estate, inspired by evil clown Pennywise in Stephen King's It film and novel.

In the opening scene in the first film, released in 2017, he tries to drag youngster Georgie, who is sailing his boat along rainy streets, into the sewer.

The same balloon prank has been pulled across the world and has prompted police warnings in locations including Pennsylvania, in America, and Sydney.

One person we spoke to on Queen's Hills said they believed it had been done in aid of charity.

It Chapter Two was released in UK cinemas in September.

