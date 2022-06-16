Your Money Matters: It may be time to 'dump the pump'

With fuel prices hitting an all-time high in the UK, Norfolk-based money coach KIM UZZELL is urging drivers to consider their options

I have a weekly email sent to me that gives me all the national awareness and appreciation days.

Some have a serious element - raising awareness of various cancers, or mental health matters, for example, and some are not so serious. Today (June 16) for example is World Tapas Day and National Fudge Day.

Although seemingly random, some of these awareness and appreciation days do make us think, and perhaps take action that will last for longer than just 24 hours once a year.

Aside from Tapas & Fudge, today is also “National Dump the Pump Day” a topic, of course that is particularly relevant, with fuel prices at their highest ever, and the cost of filling our cars, motorbikes and vans taking up a significant chunk of our weekly budget.

Dump the Pump Day started in 2006, promoted by public transport companies to present a convenient travel option to help people save money

I’m pretty sure that I’d never heard of it, but it is timely. With “normality” returning after the pandemic, work commutes and trips to see family back on the agenda, not to mention longer journeys to airports and holiday parks, the cost of fuel and the impact on our purses and wallets needs to be addressed.

We can’t personally change the price of fuel at the pump, but we can make changes in our daily routines so that we don’t have to fill up so frequently.

None of it is rocket science - walking the children to school, getting on your bike to work or sharing your commute with a neighbour make small differences that can add up. If you’ve been given the option of hybrid home/office working, are you making the best of the mix so that you can keep your costs down?

We are all aware of the impact on both our pockets and the planet, but we can get so busy actually doing stuff, that we somehow forget that there are things we can do to make a difference.

So, if you’ve not already got into your car today, give some thought to whether you could get the bus or take a walk instead.

Norfolk-based money coach Kim Uzzell of mymoneymovement.co.uk - Credit: @Valentinestudio

Who knows, you might find you prefer the alternative methods - at least while the summer months are here.

As someone who works from home, there’s only a certain amount I can do on a daily basis, having already gone from a two-car to a single car family at the beginning of lockdown - but National Fudge Day, now there’s something I might just go and investigate more!

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.

The EDP has launched the Your Money Matters campaign - Credit: Archant

YOUR MONEY MATTERS

Each week the EDP brings you tips and advice to help combat the cost of living crisis...

TIP OF THE WEEK

Millions of people are still missing out on low-income broadband tariffs, according to consumer group Which. Its research has found that eligible low-income customers, such as those who claim Universal Credit, can save an average of £250 a year on social tariffs. Ofcom estimated earlier this year that only 55,000 out of an estimated 4.2 million eligible households were signed up to the discounted details.

BARGAIN DEALS

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade is offering tickets at almost half price on Mondays and Tuesdays this month - and the offer also extends to the Father's Day weekend of June 18-19. Tickets, which are usually £17.95, are £9.95 for Dippy's Jubilee June and cover all attractions. See roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk for full details.