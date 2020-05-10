Video

‘It’s so catchy’ - teen’s Isolation Song is hailed

Kitty-May Hayes, 16, who came up with Isolation Song. Picture: The Hayes family Archant

A teenage singer-songwriter has perfectly captured the change in conditions amid the continuing coronavirus crisis with a special song.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kitty-May Hayes, 16, who came up with Isolation Song. Performing with her mother Helen. Picture: The Hayes family Kitty-May Hayes, 16, who came up with Isolation Song. Performing with her mother Helen. Picture: The Hayes family

Kitty-May Hayes, 16, wrote Isolation Song to help her cope with lockdown – and now it has been selected to be part of an ongoing project for neurodivergent artists.

With schools closed and exams cancelled, Kitty-May, from Lowestoft, has been writing songs in response to the changing conditions.

Kitty-May Hayes, 16, who came up with Isolation Song. Picture: The Hayes family Kitty-May Hayes, 16, who came up with Isolation Song. Picture: The Hayes family

Having just finished Year 11 at St Felix School in Reydon, near Southwold, the teenager will be continuing her music performance studies at Access to Music at the Creative College in Norwich in September.

The teenager said: “During the first week of isolation and missing the routine of going to school, I thought I would try to write a song that would get across how I was feeling but would cheer everyone up.

“When I sat down and started to play the guitar the song came to me really quickly.

“My mum is a musician too and I asked her if she would sing it with me.

“It seems to have cheered people up during isolation!”

Admitting it was “so catchy” and “brilliant” the song was selected by the charity Mainspring Arts to be part of the Two Metres ApART project – a digital museum of work by neurodivergent artists.

Mainspring Arts is an innovative charity dedicated to increasing neurodiversity in the arts.

Miranda Prag, co-founder and director of Mainspring Arts, said: “Two Metres ApART is a way to celebrate and promote the work of neurodivergent artists, at the same time as embracing lockdown and supporting creatives at this strange time.

“As soon as we heard Isolation Song we knew we had to include it.

“It’s brilliant, joyful and so catchy – we can’t stop singing it!”

As well as writing songs, Kitty-May plays guitar, ukulele and piano, and is one half of the acoustic duo Lovely Boy with drummer Madison Ruffles.

Before events were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the teenager was looking forward to playing at various venues over the summer including The Reindeer in Norwich, The Anchor in Woodbridge and First Light Festival in Lowestoft.

The Two Metres ApART project launched on April 13 and will run until June 29, with a new piece added to the digital museum each week.

Visit www.mainspringarts.org.uk for further details.