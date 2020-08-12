Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 14:09 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 12 August 2020
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from near her home.
Isabell Price, from Long Row, Tibenham, was believed to have been seen at 7am on Wednesday (August 12) morning, around a half a mile from her home address.
She is described as white, around 5ft 6, of medium build, with long brown hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing glasses with a black top and black shorts with Giorgio Armani branding down the side.
Officers are concerned for Isabell’s welfare and are appealing for help from the public to trace her.
Anyone who may have seen Isabell or may know of her whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt James Butler by calling 101, quoting reference number 66 of August 12.
