Will the Queen retire to Norfolk in 2021?

11:00 AM January 2, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh will be spending Christmas at Windsor - Credit: Fiona Hanson

Will 2021 be the year the Queen stands aside to allow Prince Charles to become sovereign?

Royal milestones coming up this year include Prince Philip's 100th birthday in June and the Queen's 95th in April.

There has been speculation the Queen might opt for a regency when she reaches the age of 95, whereby Prince Charles, pictured at the Sandringham Flower Show with the Duchess of Cornwall, takes over as sovereign - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Reports over the years have suggested that the monarch might consider a regency - when the Prince of Wales would become a stand-in sovereign - when she reached 95.

Plans are already under way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. And even in the event of a regency or a change in the day-to-day running of the monarchy, Elizabeth II would still be Queen.

Were she to retire from public life, the question would be where would she retire to.

Would she join her husband at Wood Farm, on a remote part of her Norfolk estate overlooking The Wash, where the Duke of Edinburgh has lived since he stepped down from public life at the age of 96 in 2017?

Will the Queen be joining Prince Philip at Wood Farm, a remote property on the Royal Estate at Wolferton - Credit: Google

As yet, there has been no official confirmation. The Queen did pledge on her 21st birthday: "I declare that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

Royal babies, a review of Megxit and the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday are just some of the events coming up in 2021 for the royal family.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall are both pregnant, and set to welcome the Queen and Philip's ninth and 10th great-grandchildren.

A return to the Royal fold does not seem likely in 2021 for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the monarchy caused a storm of controversy in 2020.

They quit as senior working royals on March 31, and dropped their HRH styles to earn their own money and live a life free from royal constraints.

Now the couple are forging ahead with their multimillion-pound Netflix and Spotify deals and buying a £11 million forever home in California, it looks unlikely.

Prince Charles is also giving up the lease on his beloved organic Home Farm in the spring.

It is understood the decision was a practical one taken because he is expected to become king at some stage in the coming years.

The Queen pictured at a garden party at Sandringham. Coronavirus forced the cancellation of the usual calendar of royal events in 2020 and it remains to be seen when things might return to normal - Credit: James Bass



2020 was also a year without the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, Palace garden parties, state visits overseas tours and royal occasions.

When normal service resumes will depend on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

