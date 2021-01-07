Sandringham Flower Show could be cancelled for second year

Published: 11:08 AM January 7, 2021

Prince Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show, whose organisers say they cannot confirm this year's event will go ahead - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of Norfolk's most loved summer events is in doubt for the second year running, its organisers say.

Sandringham Flower Show was cancelled last year for only the second time in its peacetime history because of coronavirus.

Now the show committee said it could cannot confirm that this year's event would go ahead.

The committee said: "Government advice appears to be that the current health emergency and associated restrictions will be with us until at least March 2021, and we believe that it would be unwise to encourage our suppliers, exhibitors, and other partners to begin to make plans when the outlook is so uncertain.

"We are therefore suspending all arrangements for the time being.

"The decision to suspend planning for the 2021 Flower Show will be reviewed early in the New Year. Application forms for traders are normally made available on the Show website from November 1, but this will not be possible this year; we ask traders to check the website in February as that is where information regarding the 2021 Show will be posted."

Thousands attend the show each summer - Credit: Ian Burt

Thousands pack into the royal estate for the show, which is traditionally held on the last Wednesday in July.

They include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who arrive in an open-topped carriage before setting off on a tour of marquees and exhibits.

The event raises tens of thousands for charity each year, with the money being given to deserving causes in and around Norfolk.

Sandringham Flower Show chairman David Reeve, said: “We know that our suppliers, exhibitors and stand holders have had a very difficult year and our sympathies are with them, but we feel it is unwise to make definite plans and bookings at present.

"We will of course keep the situation under review, and any further decisions will be announced straightaway on our website.”