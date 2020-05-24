Drivers will soon face parking charges at Sandringham as park reopens

Visitors can exercise in the woods at Sandringham again, as long as they socially distance Picture: Tim Baldwin Archant

Visitors to the Queen’s Norfolk estate will soon have to pay to park there.

Summer events on the Royal Estate have been cancelled Picture: Chris Bishop Summer events on the Royal Estate have been cancelled Picture: Chris Bishop

The west car park has reopened at Sandringham to allow people to exercise in the woodlands.

The estate said there would be a limited number of spaces, while toilets and other facilities would remain closed.

It added: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and if required we may need to restrict the numbers of cars and visitors to protect the health and safety of our visitors and staff.

“We know how crucial it is for people’s physical and mental wellbeing to be able to have access to valuable green spaces, and we want to encourage responsible use of the park for exercise whilst adhering to social distancing requirements.”

Guidance for visitors includes giving each other space when entering or exiting the park, especially when passing through gateways.

It adds they should only exercise alone or with members of their own household.

The country park is at its quietest during the morning or late afternoons.

Cyclists should not ride in groups, while anyone who has shown Covid-19 symptoms such as a persistent cough or fever should not visit the estate.

Parking charges come into force from Monday, June 1 at Sandringham. ANPR cameras will be in action to see how long cars have been parked for, along with free parking for up to 30 minutes, then £3 for up to two hours, £5 for up to four hours and £7 for all day.

Charges are not expected to apply on Christmas Day, when thousands traditionally gather to greet the Queen and members of the Royal Family when they attend the morning church service.

But it is not clear whether the royals, who are currently isolating in different parts of the country, will be able to gather this Christmas.

All events on the estate, such as the Sandringham Flower Show, have been cancelled because of coronavirus.