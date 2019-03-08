Video

WATCH: A car driving IN the Norfolk Broads

Car being driven along the Norfolk Broads. PIC taken from Gary Bartlett Facebook video. Archant

In a scene reminiscent of a Bond film, a car has been filmed being driven along the Norfolk Broads.

Roger Moore, starring as James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me, once famously took a submersible Lotus Esprit car deep under the waves in the Bahamas at part of the 1977 film.

But people on the water at Wroxham were both shaken and stirred to see a similar scene on the Norfolk Broads at Wroxham earlier this month.

A blue convertible car was filmed making its way along the river at Wroxham with three people, two men and a woman, on board the blue-coloured vessel waving at those looking on in amazement as they slowly made their way past ducks, swans and other vessels.

One of those bemused onlookers was Gary Bartlett who posted the unbelievable footage on Facebook with the caption "I've seen it all now".

Mr Bartlett, 52, a director at Secret Getaways in Norfolk, said: "It was just one of those things, I thought I've never seen that before!

"We were just in the right place at the right time. Everyone was look at that, look at that."