OPINION: Is your child's self-esteem being impacted by social media?

Opinion

Social media is an excellent resource to help children and young people connect to the world around them, be inspired by creative content and learn about exciting events taking place on their doorstep. It’s also a place to find the latest beauty trends, make-up tutorials and catch up with popular influencers, inspiring many children to try out the latest filter or video captions.

While the internet can be great for helping children to learn and socialise, it can also give a false or unrealistic impression of what life is like. Many people post selfies using filters, when in reality they look nothing like the photo they have shared.

For young people, as well as adults, this impression of perfectionism can be hard to maintain and it can greatly impact their self-esteem. People also have a tendency to only post good things about their lives on social media. For young people in particular this can make them feel that their own life is lacking in comparison to their peers - which is often not the case. It can be hard for them to try and live up to these unrealistic expectations.

As a parent, if you find that your child is being impacted negatively by social media there are some simple things you can do to help.

The most important thing a child can do if they find something upsetting online is to stop using that platform for a while or unfollow that page or person. They could try other offline activities instead and before they return to the platform consider what is upsetting them, and try following something that makes them feel better instead.

Emma Motherwell of the NSPCC - Credit: Archant

If they see something upsetting or harmful, they can report it to the platform, block the user responsible and avoid sharing or commenting on the post in question as this could make things worse.

As a parent or carer, it is good to let them know they can always speak to you or another trusted adult if something does upset them online. Having regular conversations with them about what they’re doing online can help to open up the conversation about what is and isn’t real in the online world. When they do speak to you it’s important to stay calm and take time to listen. It might seem like a small worry to us as adults, but this can feel like a huge burden to someone younger.

Remind them that what they see online isn’t always real. Digital platforms have made it easier for anyone to share information online and it can be difficult to determine whether something is real or false. Why not research news stories together using trusted news sources such as Full-fact or Snopes and compare information. What a young person sees online can shape how they view the world and impact their overall wellbeing. It’s important to talk to them about how misinformation spreads and how to look out for it.

We can all be guilty about spending a little too much time online and getting ‘likes’ can become addictive, so it’s important to remember ‘likes’ should never define you. Try switching off notifications so you don’t feel the need to keep checking social media.

Despite its ability to connect us, social media can also make us feel lonely, isolated and like we aren’t good enough. Sometimes your child might not feel comfortable talking to you about it. If this happens, please let them know that Childline is here for them no matter what their worry is and we will be there for any child who needs us.

They can call us for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0800 1111 or they can contact us at www.childline.org.uk. Children can also visit the online message boards for support from their peers who are going through similar experiences.

More information on how to keep your child safe online can be found at www.nspcc.org.uk