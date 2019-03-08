Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Could Boots where the Queen buys her make-up close?

PUBLISHED: 09:31 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 29 May 2019

The Queen is known to buy make-up from Boots in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen is known to buy make-up from Boots in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

One customer who might be taking a keen interest in the unfolding Boots saga is the Queen.

Boots on the High Street, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopBoots on the High Street, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

For the health and beauty chain, which said it was looking to "consolidate" stores, is where the monarch gets her make-up.

Its owners Walgreen Boots Alliance appear to have hinted those at risk of closure would be in towns with more than one branch.

You may also want to watch:

There are two large stores in Lynn, including a branch on the town's High Street where the Queen is known to buy cosmetics whilst staying at Sandringham.

The Royal Warrant displayed on Boots on the High Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe Royal Warrant displayed on Boots on the High Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The 93-year-old Royal does not visit the store in person. A source has disclosed a lady in waiting is despatched to Lynn with a list when the Queen needs to replenish her make-up bag.

The Lynn store displays a Royal Warrant, which Boots was granted by the monarch to supply beauty products.

The Royal Warrant Holders' website states: "A Royal Warrant of Appointment is a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the Households of HM the Queen, HRH the Duke of Edinburgh or HRH the Prince of Wales for at least five years, and who have an ongoing trading arrangement."

Should it close, the Queen's lady in waiting might have slightly further to travel. The next nearest Boots would be another couple of miles down Queen Elizabeth Way, on the Hardwick retail park.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists