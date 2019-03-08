Could Boots where the Queen buys her make-up close?

The Queen is known to buy make-up from Boots in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

One customer who might be taking a keen interest in the unfolding Boots saga is the Queen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boots on the High Street, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Boots on the High Street, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

For the health and beauty chain, which said it was looking to "consolidate" stores, is where the monarch gets her make-up.

Its owners Walgreen Boots Alliance appear to have hinted those at risk of closure would be in towns with more than one branch.

You may also want to watch:

There are two large stores in Lynn, including a branch on the town's High Street where the Queen is known to buy cosmetics whilst staying at Sandringham.

The Royal Warrant displayed on Boots on the High Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop The Royal Warrant displayed on Boots on the High Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The 93-year-old Royal does not visit the store in person. A source has disclosed a lady in waiting is despatched to Lynn with a list when the Queen needs to replenish her make-up bag.

The Lynn store displays a Royal Warrant, which Boots was granted by the monarch to supply beauty products.

The Royal Warrant Holders' website states: "A Royal Warrant of Appointment is a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the Households of HM the Queen, HRH the Duke of Edinburgh or HRH the Prince of Wales for at least five years, and who have an ongoing trading arrangement."

Should it close, the Queen's lady in waiting might have slightly further to travel. The next nearest Boots would be another couple of miles down Queen Elizabeth Way, on the Hardwick retail park.