Iron bar attacker could face murder charge after brutal birthday assault

PUBLISHED: 12:14 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 25 September 2019

Clive Malone PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

A convicted attacker could be charged with the murder of a man who died three years after a brutal assault, an inquest review has heard.

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after the attack at his brother's house in Albion Road, Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014, after a birthday party.

He was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow on January 2, 2017, where he died three days later, aged 58.

Mr Lambert and his brother Patrick were assaulted by Clive Malone, who was jailed for life in October 2014 after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

A review into Mr Lambert's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on September 25.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "Mr Lambert was assaulted five years ago and sustained severe brain injuries. He died on January 5, 2017. Someone was charged with attempted murder and convicted. Police are considering whether to recharge that person with murder."

She adjourned the inquest for another paper review to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 27, 2020.

Malone was 27 at the time of the attack on Mr Lambert and his brother.

The trial heard how he had just been released from prison on licence after two knifepoint robberies when he crept into the Yarmouth home while the two brothers slept.

Malone was living at a house of multiple occupancy in Paget Road, Yarmouth, at the time of the attack.

He wore a mask when he assaulted Mr Lambert with an iron bar following a minor disagreement over the music played at a birthday party earlier that day, according to prosecutor Andrew Jackson.

Malone had already admitted to GBH with intent to Mr Lambert, attempted GBH with intent to Mr Lambert's brother Tommy, 62, and aggravated burglary, taking Mr Lambert's laptop that had been used to play music at the party on February 1 this year.

Judge Stephen Holt told Malone: "I regard this as one of the most serious offences."

After the sentencing, Mr Lambert's family said: "We are overwhelmed with the guilty verdict. Russ was always the joker and the soul of the party."

