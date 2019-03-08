Iron and steel structure by renowned sculptor to go on show in Norwich

The Damien Hirst statue Hymn is put onto the lorry as it is removed from outside the Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

First there was the 20ft high Damien Hirst sculpture which was made of bronze and was inspired by a child’s anatomical toy.

But after showcasing the impressive £2m sculpture, called Hymn, Norwich will now be home to a landmark iron and steel work by one of the foremost sculptors of the 20th century, Sir Anthony Caro.

The sculpture Erl King will be installed at Norwich University of the Arts from today (Monday, April 29) along with a major exhibition of his work with previously unseen drawings and prints.

Sixteen previously unseen drawings and prints by Caro will be shown at the university's East Gallery, including four life drawings annotated by his mentor, Henry Moore.

Caro worked as Moore's assistant for two years in the early 1950s.

The four life drawings from 1951/52 in charcoal, pencil and ink on vellum show seated, standing and lying figures and bear Moore's “corrections”. The four drawings will be shown at NUA with other previously unseen works by Caro: 12 monotype prints from the artist's Warrior series in 1953/54, and his monumental sculpture 'Case History' (2011).

Professor Neil Powell, curator of the Caro exhibition, 'Iron in the Soul', said: “Caro was probably the most important and internationally acclaimed British sculptor of his generation.

“These unseen works change our understanding of Caro as an artist and offer a new and intimate insight into the development of his work.

“One might describe Caro as the recessive gene of British sculpture, skipping a generation in terms of current audience awareness. His work has proven fundamentally important to the international success of British art over the past 50 years in that it enabled subsequent generations to work non-figuratively, effectively making abstraction respectable.

“In my view, the success of Damian Hirst, Tracy Emin and the YBAs would not have been possible without Caro shifting the entire compass of British art in the 20th Century.”

• The Iron in the Soul exhibition at the university's East Gallery will be open to the public from May 7th to July 20th.

• Visit: https://www.nua.ac.uk/events/all/anthony-caro-iron-in-the-soul/ for more information about the exhibition.