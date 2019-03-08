Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Iron and steel structure by renowned sculptor to go on show in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 00:07 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 00:07 29 April 2019

The Damien Hirst statue Hymn is put onto the lorry as it is removed from outside the Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Damien Hirst statue Hymn is put onto the lorry as it is removed from outside the Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

First there was the 20ft high Damien Hirst sculpture which was made of bronze and was inspired by a child’s anatomical toy.

But after showcasing the impressive £2m sculpture, called Hymn, Norwich will now be home to a landmark iron and steel work by one of the foremost sculptors of the 20th century, Sir Anthony Caro.

The sculpture Erl King will be installed at Norwich University of the Arts from today (Monday, April 29) along with a major exhibition of his work with previously unseen drawings and prints.

Sixteen previously unseen drawings and prints by Caro will be shown at the university's East Gallery, including four life drawings annotated by his mentor, Henry Moore.

Caro worked as Moore's assistant for two years in the early 1950s.

You may also want to watch:

The four life drawings from 1951/52 in charcoal, pencil and ink on vellum show seated, standing and lying figures and bear Moore's “corrections”. The four drawings will be shown at NUA with other previously unseen works by Caro: 12 monotype prints from the artist's Warrior series in 1953/54, and his monumental sculpture 'Case History' (2011).

Professor Neil Powell, curator of the Caro exhibition, 'Iron in the Soul', said: “Caro was probably the most important and internationally acclaimed British sculptor of his generation.

“These unseen works change our understanding of Caro as an artist and offer a new and intimate insight into the development of his work.

“One might describe Caro as the recessive gene of British sculpture, skipping a generation in terms of current audience awareness. His work has proven fundamentally important to the international success of British art over the past 50 years in that it enabled subsequent generations to work non-figuratively, effectively making abstraction respectable.

“In my view, the success of Damian Hirst, Tracy Emin and the YBAs would not have been possible without Caro shifting the entire compass of British art in the 20th Century.”

The Iron in the Soul exhibition at the university's East Gallery will be open to the public from May 7th to July 20th.

Visit: https://www.nua.ac.uk/events/all/anthony-caro-iron-in-the-soul/ for more information about the exhibition.

Most Read

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘He proper lost his head’ – City number one reveals Farke’s fury helped seal promotion success

Tim Krul, left, celebrates victory over Blackburn with Jamal Lewis as Norwich City secure promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Norwich City transfer rumours: Max Aarons in the sights of Premier League big boys

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Muddy artist puts Norwich boss on a horse - on the back of a van

Art work of Daniel Farke on a horse. PIC: Twitter.

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘He proper lost his head’ – City number one reveals Farke’s fury helped seal promotion success

Tim Krul, left, celebrates victory over Blackburn with Jamal Lewis as Norwich City secure promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned as Norwich City rebook their Premier League berth – Blackburn, respect and realism

Smiles all around as Teemu Pukki celebrate epes with head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘You don’t have to let it destroy you’ - Norfolk artist speaks about the harrowing assault which sparked her work

East Harling artist Jamie Hawkins has recieved international attention for her work, which explores ideas about violence, emotion and release. Photo: Bam Douglas

A11 shut after serious collision

A police cycle marking event will be held in the city next month. Picture: Denise Bradley

Vrancic stepped in perfectly for City to score incredible goal and grab the promotion spotlight

Marco Stiepermann, left, and Kenny McLean rush to congratulate Mario Vrancic on his brilliant strike for Norwich City against Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists