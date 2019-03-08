Lifeboat crew trace Irish yacht on radar after 27ft vessel 'lost all power'

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called to help an Irish yacht that had suffered power failure. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Two sailors on an Irish yacht, which got into difficulties off Lowestoft, had to rely on torchlight to guide them when they lost all power.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callout at 10.36pm to a 27-foot Irish yacht in difficulties 4 miles due east of Lowestoft which had to rely on torchlight to guide help to them when they lost all power. Located using radar and towline connected. After towing for an hour the yacht was brought into the harbour pic.twitter.com/W5sUq1NBBL — Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) October 3, 2019

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was paged at 10.36pm on Wednesday, October 2 to go to the aid of the 27ft vessel.

Lowestoft deputy second Coxswain Michael Robbins said: "We were told by UK coastguard that the yacht was four miles due east of Lowestoft and had engine trouble and had also lost all power, including their electrics.

"As they had no operational radio we had no direct contact with the craft, which made finding them more difficult.

"Fortunately we picked up a possible target on our radar and went and investigated and found him in the darkness about a mile away from his last known position.

"He had no lights and they were sensibly using a torch to shine onto their sails when we spotted them."

He added: "The yacht was actually sailing north when we got to him - but drifting south with the tide, so not making any headway.

"With a choppy sea we connected a towline and it took us an hour to bring the yacht into the yacht basin."