Lifeboat crew trace Irish yacht on radar after 27ft vessel 'lost all power'

PUBLISHED: 12:19 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 03 October 2019

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called to help an Irish yacht that had suffered power failure. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Two sailors on an Irish yacht, which got into difficulties off Lowestoft, had to rely on torchlight to guide them when they lost all power.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was paged at 10.36pm on Wednesday, October 2 to go to the aid of the 27ft vessel.

Lowestoft deputy second Coxswain Michael Robbins said: "We were told by UK coastguard that the yacht was four miles due east of Lowestoft and had engine trouble and had also lost all power, including their electrics.

"As they had no operational radio we had no direct contact with the craft, which made finding them more difficult.

"Fortunately we picked up a possible target on our radar and went and investigated and found him in the darkness about a mile away from his last known position.

"He had no lights and they were sensibly using a torch to shine onto their sails when we spotted them."

He added: "The yacht was actually sailing north when we got to him - but drifting south with the tide, so not making any headway.

"With a choppy sea we connected a towline and it took us an hour to bring the yacht into the yacht basin."

