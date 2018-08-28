Centenarian reveals the secret to long life during special celebration

Irene Muttitt poses with a card from the Queen on her 100th birthday. Picture: Adrian Muttitt copyright adrian muttitt

Eating “loads of fish” in her younger days has helped one woman reach a “wonderful” milestone.

Family and friends united at a special gathering to celebrate with Gladys Muttitt, known to all as Irene, as she marked her 100th birthday in style.

Born in Hulver on January 16, 1919, to Lowestoft fisherman Sidney (Sid) and Gladys (Gladdy) Andrews, Irene would later marry Alfred (Alf) Muttitt from Hulver and initially the couple set up home in Henstead.

With two children – daughter Ann who lives in Stoke Holy Cross and son Adrian who lives in Ellingham – Irene now has four grandchildren.

She worked during the Second World War at Elliott and Garroods of Beccles and later at Ross Poultry in Flixton, as the family lived at various times at Henstead, Halesworth, Hulver, Bungay, Frome in Somerset and then in retirement at Mill Road in Ellingham.

Having been a resident for the past five years at Northbay House care home in Oulton Broad, her son Adrian said: “Everyone knows her as Irene Muttitt, she prefers that to being called Gladys.

“Irene is still in remarkably good health although not too mobile nowadays.

“She attributes her longevity to eating loads of fish in her younger days which also, she thinks, contributes to her extremely good mental state today.”

A small gathering of relatives and family friends celebrated with her last Wednesday, January 16 at Northbay House where the staff had put up decorations and produced a “most magnificent birthday spread with a wonderful iced birthday cake.”

Mrs Muttitt and her family thanked the staff and all at Northbay House as she faced the camera with her birthday card received from the Queen.