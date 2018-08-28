Delays on Suffolk trains as lorry crashes into railway bridge
PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:20 06 December 2018
Rail services across Suffolk have been disrupted after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge in Halesworth.
The collision happened at around 11.20am at the bridge in Holton Road today.
However disruption remains as the bridge is inspected to make sure it is still structurally safe.
As a result trains have been instructed to drive at a reduced speed on all lines until the bridge has been properly examined.
Trains are delayed between Ipswich and Lowestoft and disruption is expected to continue until further notice.
We will bring you further updates as we get them.