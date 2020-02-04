'It's what the bike deserves' - Iowa police motorcycle to be museum showpiece after 25 years in Norfolk

Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

When motorcycle enthusiast Keith Parry bought a battered, unwanted American police bike from a friend for just £750, little did he know he had acquired the last of its kind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Parry, from South Acre, near Swaffham, bought the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike in 1995. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Keith Parry, from South Acre, near Swaffham, bought the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike in 1995. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

And now the only surviving Iowa State Patrol motorbike - which currently resides in South Acre, near Swaffham - is set to return to its rightful home.

The Kawasaki Z1000 first arrived on British shores in a shipping container back in 1995, before winding up in the Norfolk town of Harleston.

Newspaper cutting from the Eastern Daily Press on April 6, 1996, when Keith Parry first told the story of buying the last surviving Iowa State Patrol motorbike. Picture: Keith Parry Newspaper cutting from the Eastern Daily Press on April 6, 1996, when Keith Parry first told the story of buying the last surviving Iowa State Patrol motorbike. Picture: Keith Parry

Mr Parry, then 42, couldn't resist a new project and set about restoring the sorry looking two-wheeler to its former glory.

"A friend of mine imports shipping containers of British motorbikes from America, and the bike I bought was only put in to stop the others from moving around," said Mr Parry, now 67.

Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"It was a basket case at the time, so had to be totally stripped down and rebuilt."

But after contacting Iowa police to find out more about his new pride and joy, he received an unexpected response.

Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

"They said it was impossible for me to have one because they had been sold at auction and dismantled," added Mr Parry.

Keith Parry pictured for the EDP in 1996 with his Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Picture: Archant Library. Keith Parry pictured for the EDP in 1996 with his Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Picture: Archant Library.

"I said 'no that can't be right - I've got one right here!' Whatever happened, it ended up in my hands and that was the start of a 25-year relationship."

Over the years, Mr Parry has shown his prized possession at shows, carnivals and fêtes up and down the country, raising thousands for charity along the way.

Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Keith Parry, from South Acre, has agreed to sell the last surviving Iowa State Patrol police motorbike. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Seeing the joy on people's faces as they sit on the bike and play the sirens has been the "best feeling in the world", he says.

Then suddenly, in December, Mr Parry was shocked to receive a letter from Gerald Schnepf - member of Iowa State Patrol supporters group - asking whether he would consider selling the Kawasaki for display in their museum.

Keith Parry, from South Acre, received a letter in December 2019 asking whether he would consider selling the last surviving Iowa State Patrol motorbike. Picture: Keith Parry Keith Parry, from South Acre, received a letter in December 2019 asking whether he would consider selling the last surviving Iowa State Patrol motorbike. Picture: Keith Parry

"I said 'how the hell did you find me?,'" he added. "He said, 'there's an organisation in America called the FBI and we will leave it at that."

Despite the emotional attachment, he has agreed to sell the bike and bring this fascinating tale to a poetic conclusion.

"The museum committee have told me it will be a centrepiece and millions will walk past it every year," said Mr Parry.

"I'll be upset to see it go, but it's what the bike deserves."