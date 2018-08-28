Search

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

PUBLISHED: 17:11 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 01 January 2019

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Commonwealth Games athlete Iona Lake was among the winners of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k race.

More than 650 runners took part in the race around the roads of the town, with Jack White coming home in first place in just over 32 minutes.

Runners from across the county and beyond took part, with Dereham Runners, Norfolk Gazelles, Bungay Black Dogs, and Great Yarmouth Road Runners out in force, alongside runners from Cirencester, Basingstoke and the Isle of Man.

Race organiser Andrew Lane said: “I was very pleased with the turnout which was about 50 more than last year. The conditions were great and everyone liked the marshalling as well.

“The New Years Day run has been going well over 15 years now and it is a very well supported local race.

“There were lots of familiar faces from local running clubs so it is a well regarded event in the calender.”

