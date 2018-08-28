Search

Investigations ongoing into fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 09 November 2018

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Police are continuing investigations after a man was stabbed to death in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

They were taken into police custody for questioning on Thursday and remain there as police continue with its investigations.

Police were called to a property in South Market Road at 10.20pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 50s with serious injuries. He was taken to James Paget Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Chief Superintendent Chris Balmer said: “Clearly we are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“However, it appears that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

