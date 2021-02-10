Riverbed checks start for town's flood defence scheme

Published: 2:08 PM February 10, 2021

The rig in the Trawl Dock at Lowestoft as drilling equipment arrives to start riverbed investigations. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Preparatory work is progressing as part of a scheme to protect hundreds of homes from flooding.

Two large pieces of drilling equipment have arrived in Lowestoft to start riverbed investigations.

After work started on Monday, February 1, as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, a jack up barge called ‘Sandpiper’ has begun drilling up to 40m deep test holes into the riverbed.

The jack up rig began drilling in the Trawl Dock and will then be moved into the bridge channel east of the bascule bridge and into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina in Lowestoft.

A second shore based drilling rig was set up on the quayside to make further investigation.

The riverbed investigations will help to move the project to protect hundreds of homes from flooding, a step closer.

The work is expected to continue all this month as it provides information on the ground structure to help design the foundations of the tidal barrier.