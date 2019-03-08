Inquest delayed as investigations continue into man's murder

Forensics combing the scene in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, in November 2018 after Kelvin Adamson was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Investigations are continuing seven months after a man was stabbed to death in a coastal town.

Norfolk police launched a murder probe after Kelvin Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on November 7 last year.

A pre-inquest review into the death of Mr Adamson, 56, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, King Street, Norwich, on Tuesday, July 9.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing for another pre-inquest review to be held at the same location on October 9.

Mrs Lake said: "The death is still under review and is being investigated."

A post-mortem examination established Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound.

The inquest was opened on December 12, 2018.

Mr Adamson died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston the day he was fatally injured.