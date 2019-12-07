Police still investigating A47 crash which claimed the life of talented teen

Investigations are continuing into a crash which claimed the life of "one of Norfolk's most talented young badminton players".

Bradley Smith, 18, from Cecil Road, Norwich, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on the A47 near Swaffham on Sunday, November 3.

Mr Smith represented Norfolk at badminton and was described by his family as a "wonderful, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew cousin and friend" in a touching tribute.

Officers were called at 8.05pm to a crash between three cars - a Kia Rio, a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito - about half a mile from the junction with Norwich Road.

Mr Smith died in hospital while the driver of the Fiat was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious arm injuries.

A police spokesman said enquiries were "ongoing".

