Police still investigating A47 crash which claimed the life of talented teen

PUBLISHED: 10:16 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 07 December 2019

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Investigations are continuing into a crash which claimed the life of "one of Norfolk's most talented young badminton players".

Bradley Smith, 18, from Cecil Road, Norwich, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on the A47 near Swaffham on Sunday, November 3.

Mr Smith represented Norfolk at badminton and was described by his family as a "wonderful, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew cousin and friend" in a touching tribute.

MORE: 'He would have won titles': Badminton chairman's tribute to young crash victim

Officers were called at 8.05pm to a crash between three cars - a Kia Rio, a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito - about half a mile from the junction with Norwich Road.

Mr Smith died in hospital while the driver of the Fiat was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious arm injuries.

A police spokesman said enquiries were "ongoing".

Information to police on 101.

