Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman Archant

An investigation has begun after a blaze ripped through a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth.

Fourteen fire engines - including an aerial ladder platform and an environmental protection unit - were called to Gorleston Accident Repair Centre on Friday night.

The fire broke out in the workshop, at Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road, at 10.15pm, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment while they battled the flames.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Martham and Loddon, along with aerial ladder platforms from Great Yarmouth and Earlham, the environmental protection unit from Sprowston and the control unit from Wymondham.

They were also joined by colleagues from Suffolk, with firefighters from Lowestoft also heading to the scene.

The incident was declared under control at just before midnight. Fire crews remained at the scene until 12.30am when the incident was passed over to the police.

Fire investigators were this morning back at the scene to begin establishing what had caused the blaze.

