'No evidence' that home is a Japanese restaurant, council probe finds

Published: 10:48 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:18 AM December 21, 2020

Orlando Williams has denied running a restaurant from his Earlham Road home again. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Ruth Lawes

A man who has been accused three times of running an illegal Japanese restaurant from his Norwich home will not face enforcement action.

A second council investigation has found "no actual evidence" that Orlando Williams has turned his Earlham Road house into a restaurant.

Norwich City Council launched the probe following fresh accusations Mr Williams was operating a clandestine restaurant during lockdown.

Mr Williams, who has permission to run a bed and breakfast but not a restaurant, denies all allegations.

Neighbours claimed Mr Williams served multiple customers during the second lockdown in November.

Posts published on a public Facebook page under Mr Williams' address have also advertised meals, including a Christmas supper.

Orlando's advertising Christmas supper on Facebook. - Credit: Sakura Japanese Yakiniku Restaurant Facebook page

The post, published on December 3, said: "Would you like to come to Orlando's for a Christmas Supper? Ring on [redacted] for details."

But following a recent visit to the site, a spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "We found no actual evidence that the premises is being used for another purpose."

They added: "Mr Williams has been reminded that he only has permission to trade as a bed and breakfast and not as a restaurant.

"Part of the permission of trading as a B&B means he can only offer meals to B&B guests."

At the time, Mr Williams said: "I'm not running a restaurant."

It is the third time allegations have been made against Mr Williams and the second time he has also been accused of flouting coronavirus restrictions.

During the first lockdown, we were able to purchase a takeaway, and were offered the option to dine-in, after calling Mr Williams, who provided a priced menu by text message.

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, a sign reading 'Orlandos' with a telephone number and website address has been redisplayed.

In June, enforcement officers ordered Mr Williams to take the sign down as he did not have permission.

There is still no planning permission for the sign.

Orlando Williams' Earlham Road home picture on December 3, 2020. The sign has returned after it was taken down earlier this year. - Credit: Ruth Lawes

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "We are reviewing what action to take to address the matter of the signage."

On the latest developments, Mr Williams said: "There is nothing I can say."